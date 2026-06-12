4 Key Takeaways From 3rd Circ. Arguments Over AI Training

By Ivan Moreno ( June 12, 2026, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit's first major encounter with artificial intelligence and fair use did not turn on futuristic hypotheticals, with a three-judge panel instead posing questions that have long defined copyright disputes over new technologies: what was copied, why was it used, and whether the new product served a different purpose or competed with the original....
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