DOJ Clears Paramount's $110B Deal To Acquire Warner Bros.

By Rae Ann Varona ( June 12, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is closing its investigation into Paramount Skydance Corp.'s $110 billion deal for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., the department's antitrust unit announced Friday, saying its review suggests the deal will "increase" and not harm competition in media and entertainment....
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