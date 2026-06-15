High Court Won't Revive Carter Page FBI Spying Suit
By Jared Foretek ( June 15, 2026, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition from former Trump 2016 campaign associate Carter Page to revive his lawsuit against former top FBI officials for allegedly violating his privacy rights as part of the agency's investigation into potential Russian election interference....
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