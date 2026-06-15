Disney And YouTube Defeat Kids' Data Privacy Suit, For Now

By Craig Clough ( June 15, 2026, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday tossed a proposed class action alleging Disney and YouTube allowed advertisers to illegally collect minors' personal information, saying the plaintiffs failed to list any specific videos they viewed that led to the improper collection of their data, but allowed them leave to amend the complaint....
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