Microsoft Overhyped AI Tool Copilot, Investor Says

By Rachel Riley ( June 15, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A pension fund that purchased Microsoft stocks has brought a proposed class action in Washington federal court, accusing the technology conglomerate and its corporate leadership of making false promises about revenues from its artificial intelligence tool, Copilot, while downplaying user experience issues and other concerns that led consumers to favor Google Gemini and other rival chatbots....
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