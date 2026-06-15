Shipowner Says Baltimore Can't Recover Economic Losses

By Linda Chiem ( June 15, 2026, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The owner and manager of the cargo ship that slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge told a Maryland federal judge on Monday that Baltimore, local businesses and dockworkers cannot recover millions in alleged economic losses from the 2024 wreck because they have no proprietary interest in the bridge....
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