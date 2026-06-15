Constitution Shields Livestreamed ICE Agent Chase, Attys Say

By Rae Ann Varona ( June 15, 2026, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for two women convicted of stalking after they livestreamed their pursuit of an off-duty U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officer to his home urged a California federal judge to overturn their convictions, arguing at a hearing Monday that the First Amendment protected their clients' actions....
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