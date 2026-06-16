9th Circ. Rejects FCA Bid To Pause Headrest Class Trial
By Joyce Hanson ( June 16, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has rejected outright Fiat Chrysler's bid to pause class action proceedings over supposedly defective Jeep and Dodge headrests during the automaker's preparation of a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court as it pushes for arbitration in the case....
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