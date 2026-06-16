Kalshi Shared Private User Data With Third Parties, Suit Says

By David Steele ( June 16, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A California man has hit Kalshi Inc. with a proposed class action in federal court, accusing the prediction market of illegally sharing its users' personal information through LinkedIn and Google website tracking codes....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.