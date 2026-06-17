NY Judge Rejects Permanent Ban In Eletson Award Feud

By Elaine Briseño ( June 17, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A New York judge Wednesday declined to permanently bar former majority owners of Eletson Gas from attempting to exercise control over the company or interfering with new leadership, finding the request goes beyond the initial relief sought....
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