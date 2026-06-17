Wash. Hydro Workers Sue Feds To Save Collective Bargaining

By Rachel Riley ( June 17, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- United Power Trades Organization, which represents hundreds of hydropower dam workers employed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, launched a lawsuit in Seattle federal court Tuesday seeking to preserve its collective bargaining rights after the Trump administration ended its union contract pursuant to a March 2025 executive order....
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