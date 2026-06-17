Ad Seller Can't Shake Wiretap Suit Over Temu Data Transfers
By Allison Grande ( June 17, 2026, 11:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to toss a putative class action accusing a global advertising technology company of breaking federal wiretap law by transmitting Americans' sensitive information to Chinese e-commerce giant Temu, finding it plausibly alleged the conduct violated a U.S. Department of Justice regulation restricting bulk data transfers to foreign adversaries....
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