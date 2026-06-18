Anthropic Faces New Copyright Suit From Authors

By Elliot Weld ( June 18, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A group of authors sued Anthropic, the company behind the artificial intelligence large language model Claude, accusing the firm of ingesting the authors' works illegally via online shadow libraries to use as material to train Anthropic's models....
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