Louisiana Asks 5th Circ. To Lift Block Of Social Media Law
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( June 18, 2026, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Louisiana is asking a federal appellate court to lift its block on a state law that requires social media platforms to verify users' ages and bans them from allowing minors to create or maintain accounts without parental permission....
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