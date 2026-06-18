Musk Fights Uphill To Toss Fraud Verdict Of Twitter Buyout
By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 18, 2026, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge considering Elon Musk's bid to toss a jury's verdict that he defrauded Twitter investors during his $44 billion buyout said Thursday it's "readily apparent to the court that Mr. Musk is liable" for making two false statements that were material to the trading public....
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