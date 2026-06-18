FTC, Amazon Must Answer Attorney-Client Privilege Questions
By Emily Sawicki ( June 18, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Washington federal judge handling the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against Amazon asked both parties on Thursday to provide more information about how he should consider attorney-client privilege when reviewing documents to resolve discovery disputes in the case....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.