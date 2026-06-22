Securities Class Cert., 5 Years After Goldman Ruling

By Susan Saltzstein, Jacob Fargo and Jonathan Shapiro ( June 22, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- As some celebrate and others bemoan the five-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2021 decision in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, we review the decision's legacy through a particular analytical lens.[1] Specifically, we examine the potential consequences of Goldman on courts' analyses in class certification actions....
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