EV Charging Co. Ends Fired Worker's Religious Bias Suit
By Grace Elletson ( June 22, 2026, 12:02 PM EDT) -- An electric vehicle charging station company and a former employee have agreed to end his religious discrimination suit filed in Georgia federal court claiming the business fired him for leaving work early so that he could observe the Jewish Sabbath....
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