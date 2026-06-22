Coffee Chain's New Openings Guzzled Revenue, Investor Says

By Sydney Price ( June 22, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Arizona-based coffee chain Black Rock Coffee, its executives and initial public offering underwriters were hit with a proposed shareholder class action alleging they failed to disclose ahead of the offering that the company's rapid expansion was negatively impacting sales at existing stores....
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