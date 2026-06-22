Boeing Wants Ex-Judge To Be Umpire In Crash Coverage Row

By Hope Patti ( June 22, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court should appoint one of the former federal judges proposed by Boeing to serve as umpire in arbitration over coverage for the 2019 crash of a 737 Max 8 jet operated by Ethiopian Airlines, the company argued, saying the parties reached an impasse regarding the selection....
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