States Challenge Arctic Leasing Over Birds, Climate Change

By Crystal Owens ( June 23, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Fourteen states are backing challenges to the Trump administration's decision to open up oil and gas leasing on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, telling the court that the seismic exploration will harm migratory birds and increase greenhouse gas emissions that already contribute to climate change....
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