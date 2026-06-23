KKR Unit Unveils Univ. Of Tennessee Mixed-Use Project

By Isaac Monterose ( June 23, 2026, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Arctos Partners LP, a KKR unit, and its partners are working with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville on a mixed-use development that will include a private club, homes, a 24-story hotel and an entertainment area spanning 100,000 square feet, the companies announced Tuesday....
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