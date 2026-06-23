Meta Fights Authors' Bid For Quick Appeal In AI Training Case

By Elliot Weld ( June 23, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. urged a California federal judge on Monday to reject a bid by 13 authors to appeal his ruling that the company's use of their copyrighted works to train its Llama large language models was fair use, arguing the decision was not a novel legal question warranting appellate review....
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