States, Ex-IRS Officials Want Trump-IRS Deal Scrutinized

By Hailey Konnath ( June 23, 2026, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 23 states and a group of former high-level Internal Revenue Service officials have pressed a Florida federal court to reopen Donald Trump's suit against the IRS and carefully scrutinize the resulting settlement, arguing that the litigation was "colored by fraud from the beginning."...
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