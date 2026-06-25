Otter Tail's $30M Deal In PVC Price-Fix Case Gets Initial OK
By Celeste Bott ( June 25, 2026, 2:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has granted preliminary approval to a $30 million deal Otter Tail has inked to resolve certain plaintiffs' claims in litigation alleging that two of its subsidiaries conspired with other polyvinyl chloride pipe producers to fix prices....
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