OpenAI, Microsoft Accused Of Scraping Local News Sites

By Elliot Weld ( June 25, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A group of local news publishers has sued OpenAI and Microsoft claiming their copyrighted news content was improperly scraped from the internet to train the artificial intelligence models ChatGPT and Copilot, adding to a heap of lawsuits accusing tech firms of making illegal use of journalistic work....
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