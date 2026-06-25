Del. Shields Kroger Lawyers' Brainstorming In Albertsons Suit
By Jarek Rutz ( June 25, 2026, 2:36 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday denied Albertsons Cos. Inc.'s bid to force The Kroger Co. to submit additional internal law firm communications in litigation over the companies' failed $24.6 billion merger, ruling that Kroger's waiver of attorney-client privilege does not extend to lawyers' brainstorming that was never communicated to the client....
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