Epstein Survivors Sue 'Longest Banking Partner' FirstBank

By Hailey Konnath ( June 25, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- FirstBank Puerto Rico was hit with a proposed class action Wednesday in New York federal court over its alleged role as Jeffrey Epstein's "longest banking partner," becoming the latest financial institution to be sued by survivors who say it was "integral in helping him fuel his international sex trafficking operation."...
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