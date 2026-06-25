Meta Fails To Knock Out BIPA Voiceprint Privacy Claims
By Rae Ann Varona ( June 25, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to let Meta Platforms Inc. escape an Illinois woman's proposed class claims that Meta collects "voiceprints" in violation of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, saying in a ruling unsealed Thursday that whether Meta obtained her voice recordings in a way capable of identifying her was still up for dispute....
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