California Asks Court To Halt 'Catastrophic' ICE Facility
By Isaac Monterose ( June 29, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The state of California and Santa Clara County told a California federal court to block the federal government and a real estate investment firm from going forward with an immigrant detention facility allegedly planned for a 24.5-acre site, saying it would cause "significant and potentially catastrophic environmental and public health harms."...
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