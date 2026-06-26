Ex-Cal Basketball Player Sues NCAA Over Age Eligibility Rule
By Celeste Bott ( June 26, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association was sued in Illinois federal court Thursday by a proposed class of athletes challenging a new policy that restricts players to five years of eligibility with no opportunity for "redshirting" or other eligibility waivers, arguing it imposes "restrictions that arbitrarily and disparately cut short college athletes' ability to compete."...
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