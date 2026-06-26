Elite Schools Must Face Aid-Fixing Trial First, Appeal Later

By Lauraann Wood ( June 26, 2026, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Cornell University and certain other elite schools defending against students' accusations that they illegally conspired to fix their financial aid offerings will not be able to challenge an order sending those claims to trial before a jury resolves them first, an Illinois federal judge has ruled....
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