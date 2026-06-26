NY Court Faults 'Woebegone' $71M Tupi Award Challenge

By Caroline Simson ( June 26, 2026, 11:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has enforced a $71 million arbitral award issued to a Petrobras-managed Dutch consortium in a long-running offshore oil dispute, in a case that she said "proves" that parties that eschew litigation in favor of arbitration "are making a huge mistake."...
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