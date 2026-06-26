Athletes Vow To Fight Magistrate's Third-Party NIL Deal Ruling

By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 26, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge has rejected a request from a class of college athletes to exempt multimedia rights companies and third-party brand sponsor deals from a landmark $2.78 billion name, image and likeness settlement with the NCAA, a decision the class said Friday it'll appeal to the district judge overseeing the case....
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