Google Gets Judge To Block 'Outsider Enterprise' Phishing

By Rae Ann Varona ( June 26, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Friday barred an alleged Chinese cybercrime operation from having its members use Google's Gemini and other artificial intelligence tools to carry out bogus text message scams, saying Google demonstrated that the enterprise has "threatened the security of the internet" through its phishing schemes....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.