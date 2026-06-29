Chinese Exile Guo Gets 30 Years For $1.4B Fraud

By Stewart Bishop ( June 29, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Exiled Chinese businessman and dissident Miles Guo on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison, after a Manhattan federal jury convicted him of defrauding investors of more than $1.4 billion in connection with what prosecutors say was "a criminal enterprise built on lies."...
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