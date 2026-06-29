Ore. Top Court Takes PacifiCorp Case As Judge Won't Recuse

By Cara Salvatore ( June 29, 2026, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Oregon Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal of a decision overturning PacifiCorp's classwide liability for wildfire damages affecting about 2,000 property owners, days after an appeals judge who did work for the utility in private practice declined to recuse herself....
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