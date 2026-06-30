Lively Says Baldoni 'Holy War' Cost Her $8M In Legal Fees

By Hailey Konnath ( June 30, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Actress Blake Lively says she racked up more than $8 million in legal fees and expenses in her battle with her "It Ends With Us" costar Justin Baldoni, litigation she characterized as a "holy war" waged by Baldoni and his studio's financier, whom she accused of "scorched-earth" tactics designed to drain her resources....
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