Plumbing Co. ESOP Trial Averted By Settlement Deal

By Kellie Mejdrich ( June 30, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge stayed deadlines Tuesday in a federal benefits class action against a plumbing company and the caretakers of its defunct employee stock ownership plan that was set for trial in September, after the parties said they'd settled their dispute Monday following mediation....
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