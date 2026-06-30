ConocoPhillips Again Seeks To Exit Wash. Tribal Climate Torts
By Rachel Riley ( June 30, 2026, 11:12 PM EDT) -- ConocoPhillips is urging a Washington state judge to free it from a pair of Native American tribes' lawsuits accusing major oil companies of a decades-long campaign to downplay the climate risks of fossil fuels, contending Monday that the tribes have still failed to satisfy jurisdictional requirements in their revised complaints....
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