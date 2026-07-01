Chinese Investors Say Wash. EB-5 Developer Misused Funds

By Elaine Briseño ( July 1, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Chinese investors have filed a RICO Act lawsuit in Washington federal court, alleging that developers of a partially completed mixed-use project on a former copper smelter superfund site along Puget Sound misused funds from their $39 million investment in the venture and let it fall into default....
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