Authors Ask Calif. Court For Win In AI Training Copyright Case
By Elliot Weld ( June 30, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Several authors suing artificial intelligence firms Databricks and Mosaic ML have asked a California federal judge for a favorable ruling on their claims of direct copyright infringement for what they say was the mass ingestion of their works for AI training, saying the companies' conduct was "undoubtedly substitutive and plainly harmed the market" for their books....
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