Yelp Gets To Lock In Part Of DOJ's Search Win Over Google

By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 1, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday partially granted Yelp Inc.'s request to lock in liability findings from the U.S. Department of Justice's landmark antitrust win over Google LLC for its own case against the company, thereby precluding Google from arguing it didn't monopolize the market for general search services....
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