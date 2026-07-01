Microsoft Brass Face Investor Suit Over AI Business Hype

By Katryna Perera ( July 1, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Microsoft Corp. shareholder has launched a derivative suit against the company's top brass, claiming they misled shareholders about the company's artificial intelligence business strategy and products, and caused it to violate copyright and intellectual property laws by "training its AI software on copyrighted works for which it did not possess lawful licenses."...
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