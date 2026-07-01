Chen Says Herridge Must Name Source Even Under Her Test

By Jared Foretek ( July 1, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A woman claiming that an FBI agent smeared her by leaking confidential records to then-Fox News journalist Catherine Herridge told the U.S. Supreme Court not to halt Herridge's contempt finding and $800-per-day fine any longer, saying that even under Herridge's preferred test, she would still have to identify her source....
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