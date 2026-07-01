MGA Beats Rapper T.I.'s Bid For $125M In Punitive Damages

By Gina Kim ( July 1, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury found Wednesday that MGA Entertainment owes no punitive damages for misappropriating looks from the OMG Girlz singing group created by rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka Harris, wrapping another chapter in a six-year legal battle in which the couple sought up to $125 million in punitive damages. ...
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