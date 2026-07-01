Big Pharma Cos. Want 340B Drug Price FCA Suit Tossed

By Craig Clough ( July 1, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Four major pharmaceutical companies Wednesday urged a California federal court to toss False Claims Act allegations revived by the Ninth Circuit claiming they filed false ceiling prices for drugs and overcharged entities covered by a federal discount program, saying the suit is precluded by the FCA's public disclosure bar....
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