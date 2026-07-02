Meta Hit With Textbook Authors' IP Suit Over AI Training
By Lauren Berg ( July 2, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. was hit with a proposed class action Thursday in California federal court accusing it of feeding copyrighted textbooks into its Llama large language model to train the artificial intelligence product without getting permission from or compensating the textbooks' authors....
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