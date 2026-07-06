DCG Can Send Crypto Securities Question To 2nd Circ.

By Aislinn Keely ( July 6, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge gave Digital Currency Group and its executives the green light to ask the Second Circuit whether certain cryptocurrency lending agreements amount to securities, waving on an appeal of a February order that kept alive a proposed class action over the collapse of DCG's crypto lending subsidiary....
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