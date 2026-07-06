Former NCR Execs' $48M Lifetime Benefits Deal Gets 1st OK

By Gina Kim ( July 6, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Approximately 189 former NCR Corp. executives received a Georgia federal court's preliminary approval to their $47.7 million class action settlement resolving allegations the software company broke its commitment to periodically make annuity payments for life post-retirement, bringing the decade-long litigation closer to its end. ...
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